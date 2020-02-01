Jimmy Crute Discovered New Identity

But that’s not the outlook that 23-year-old light heavyweight Jimmy Crute has after suffering his first defeat at the hands of veteran Misha Cirkunov at UFC Vancouver last September.

“It felt like I was just one or two punches away,” reflected Crute. “But f*** it. I can’t change anything about that fight now.”

The loss for Crute was almost like a reset button, as it allowed him to rediscover what drove him and helped him sharpen his focus going forward.