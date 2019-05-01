Jimi Manuwa: "Guaranteed Fireworks In Sweden"

In his last eight fights alone, Manuwa has faced three former title challengers, with a fourth about to be added when Santos faces Jon Jones in the UFC 239 main event in July. He’s taken on five opponents in his past eight fights who are still occupying spots in the top 10 rankings including a vicious knockout against No. 8 ranked Corey Anderson.

He’s earned four bonuses, including two Fight of the Night and two more Performance of the Night awards.

In fact, during his entire UFC career, Manuwa has gone to a decision only two times and both of those fights came against No. 6 ranked Jan Blachowicz in a pair of fights they have split.

Those kinds of credentials speak for themselves, which is why Manuwa isn’t getting overwrought with emotion that he somehow has to win to save his job.

Instead, Manuwa approaches every fight with a “do-or-die” attitude that has allowed him to earn 15 career knockouts and a UFC career spanning nearly seven years, with plans for plenty more to come.

“I wouldn’t say it’s much more pressure than I put on myself for every fight. Every fight is a must win for me. That’s it,” Manuwa said. “Every fight is a must win for me and I wouldn’t say there’s that much more pressure.

“Obviously, you think about it, but you’ve got to just go in there and fight your best and the UFC knows that I do that every fight, win or lose. They always know that I put on great performances and highlight reel fights.”

In his latest fight, Manuwa draws a rising star in Rakic, who comes into the fight off 11 straight wins, three of those in the UFC, while earning a TKO against Devin Clark in his last outing.

The 27-year old Austrian has injected some new blood into the UFC’s 205-pound division and he would love nothing more than to stake his claim to a top 15 ranking with a win over Manuwa.