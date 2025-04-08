Jim Miller Wouldn't Have It Any Other Way

In the clip, the director of the segment is sitting with Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, speaking about the team’s star, Jayson Tatum, and says, “It seems to me that Jayson has to deal with unfair criticism” and before he is able to get another word out, Mazzulla interrupts him.

“Gets to deal with,” he says, offering a correction to the director’s statement that not only illustrates the different ways of looking at things generally, but speaks to the greater understanding of what it means to compete at the highest level, on the biggest stage of your given sport; a message that is applicable to all endeavors, really.

“He gets to deal wth it,’ continues Mazzulla, a massive UFC fan that has attended several events and forged close bonds with some of MMA’s top coaches. “It’s the ultimate compliment, and that’s what we talk about. This is what you asked for. You asked to be one of the best players in the NBA, on the best team in the NBA, with an opportunity to be an icon for the league for a long, long time.

“This is what you asked for.”