Jim Miller Will Always Have Respect

He’s one of six men with more than 30 appearances inside the Octagon and 20-plus UFC victories. He has the most wins in the history of the UFC lightweight division, a record that stands as both a testament to his longevity and his talent, given that the 155-pound weight class has long been considered the deepest, most competitive division in the sport.

This Saturday, the 36-year-old father of four will make his way to the Octagon one more time, stepping in against up-and-comer Roosevelt Roberts in the opening bout of this weekend’s five-fight main card at the UFC Apex.

Given everything he’s accomplished and his standing as one of the most respected fighters in the game, what is it that continues to propel Miller into the cage?

“I haven’t fought everybody yet,” he answered with a laugh, only partially kidding.

The veteran is one of the few fighters who genuinely would compete every couple of weeks if the opportunity arose. He’s such a willing combatant that former UFC matchmaker Joe Silva knew that regardless of the date, location, or opponent he sent Miller’s way, the Sparta, New Jersey native was going to respond with an immediate “yes.”

“I’ve said it for a while now — there is a different between ‘fighting professionally’ and being a ‘professional fighter’ and I am a professional fighter,” explained Miller, who has shared the Octagon with the majority of the major names to pass through the 155-pound weight class over the last dozen years, plus a number of ultra-tough, lesser-known dance partners as well. “I’m trying to transition and have that income after fighting, but for now, it’s still a fun way to make money.”

While most human beings can think of numerous other ways to make money that sound far more fun and involve being punched in the face far less often, Miller’s continued enjoyment of stepping into the cage is much more about trying to solve puzzles and showcasing the countless hours of work he’s put in over the years than it is about the actual face-punching.

“I’ve been training to fight for 15 years, and there are things that I do on a regular basis in the gym that in 40-some-odd fights, I’ve never had the opportunity to use it or I’ve never stuck in a fight,” began Miller, who was 36 fights deep into his career when the man he faces this weekend made his professional debut. “I owe it to my training partners and the guys that I’ve tormented with liver shots and stuff like that to land one in a fight.”