Jim Miller: "There Really Is Nothing Like This"

The 35-year-old isn’t chasing praise, respect or anything of that nature, though. If it’s there, great. But that’s not why he’s here after 13-plus years. It’s purer than that.

“There really is nothing like it,” Miller said. “I’ve heard all the comparisons over the years of what fighting feels like and how victory feels better than anything in the bedroom. (Laughs) Plenty of other guys have said those things and I don’t need to repeat them, but it really is a unique feeling. It really is something different.

“I don’t fight for other people,” he continues. “I don’t do this, I don’t spend time away from my family, I don’t beat the crap out of my body for anybody else besides me and my family. But the sound of that crowd, man, there’s this energy that you get. I’ve said it a thousand times that I’d fight in a parking lot with nobody there because I enjoy fighting and I would. But I also feel that energy from the crowd and I also get that high from it. I love the test and that’s why I do this and why I got into MMA. But that feeling of hearing everybody screaming, it’s intense. I haven’t experienced anything that can replicate it.”

MORE UFC FORT LAUDERDALE: |Hermansson’s Top 5 |Welcome Thomas Gifford | Mike Perry At Home |Cory Sandhagen| On The Rise | Jacare Free Fight | Dhiego Lima All Smiles | Carla Esparza | Roosevelt Roberts | Glover Teixeira

It won’t last forever, either. Miller knows it, and while there are extenuating circumstances around a recent 1-5 skid, not the least of which is his continuing battle with Lyme disease, he is well aware that no one can fight forever. So what replaces that aforementioned feeling when he hangs the gloves up?



“I don’t know if anything will,” he said. “Nothing will ever be similar enough to give me that feeling, but that’s why I want to find that next passion.”

That’s a ways off, though, which means his continuing passion is chasing something he doesn’t know if he’ll ever find.

“I love the challenge of MMA because I’m trying to have that perfect fight,” he said. “The problem is, the most amazing fight that I’ve been a part of was that first fight with (Joe) Lauzon, and it wasn’t perfect. But at the end of the first round, when the crowd just let out this roar, it was the most special moment of my career. I knew it was special and that we were doing something that was going to be remembered. So it wasn’t what my goal was. My goal was to go out and mop the mat with him and it be over in two minutes. It’s always a challenge for me to be satisfied with my work and I have not in 43 professional fights been fully satisfied yet. I haven’t been one hundred percent pleased with a performance yet.”