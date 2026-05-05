Jim Miller | Not The Only Fighter In The Family

For starters, the 20-year MMA veteran was dealing with the worst injury of his career, which occurred prior to his fight with Chase Hooper last April, but initially wasn’t something that would keep him from competing.

“I tore one of the muscles off my pelvis and then I sprained my pelvic synthesis, the little piece of cartilage in the front of your pelvis where the bone meets,” explained Miller. “It’s not supposed to move, at least not in men. I ended up spraining it in February, and I could feel the muscle tear and it’s like, ‘Okay, it feels like muscle. We’ll get over this; I just need a little time.’

“Fight camp was going on, I felt good, but there were things I couldn’t do all that well,” continued Miller, who acknowledged that drilling kicks essentially caused the repeated re-injury. “I knew I could fight through it, I knew I could beat Hooper with it, and there were a couple other things going on that night that weren’t in my favor, and it ended up not being my night.”