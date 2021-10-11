Jim Miller: "I'm A Fighter"

Jim Miller is poised to make the walk again on Saturday, squaring off with UFC newcomer Erick Gonzalez in a main card matchup that will once again elevate the veteran lightweight into sole possession of first place on the “Most UFC Appearances” list with 38, one ahead of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

It will also be the 50th professional fight in the career of the man more frequently referred to by his “full fight name” — Jim F****** Miller — a moniker bestowed on him by former UFC matchmaker Joe Silva out of respect for how quickly and enthusiastically the New Jersey native accepted each assignment put in front of him.

“I never planned it out; that’s never been my thing,” the 38-year-old said with a laugh. “I’m focused on what’s right in front of me, not what’s down the line, to my detriment.

“I never thought about getting to 50 fights. I remember when I was coming up and had a handful of fights and there are these guys that were beyond 50 and it was crazy — the Jeremy Horns and guys like that. It was never part of the plan.

“The crazy thing is that when I get to 40 in the UFC, that will be my 52nd fight, so that’s a year’s worth of fight weeks, a year’s worth of cutting weight,” added Miller, one of two competitors, along with Brock Lesnar, to compete at both UFC 100 and UFC 200. “It’s pretty crazy when you think of it like that.

“It’s a year of my life in Fight Week, getting ready for a fight. One of my coaches put it like that the other day and I was like, ‘Holy s***! That’s crazy!’”

I had the same reaction when Miller framed it that way to me during our call as he did when his coach lined it up for him earlier, and while it’s the kind of thing that gives you a very different perspective on how much these athletes give of themselves to this sport, it’s also one of those things that just feels like it makes sense knowing the career trajectory and gritty resolve of the tenured lightweight.

It makes sense that he’s spent nearly a full year in hotels across the United States, with the odd trip to England, Canada or Brazil mixed in along the way, sweating out the final few pounds, making the lightweight limit (he’s never missed weight), and giving everything he can muster once he steps into the Octagon because this is a guy who fought Benson Henderson while battling mononucleosis when they were both on the brink of challenging for championship gold.