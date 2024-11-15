Jim Miller | Chasing The Half-Century

At UFC 309 on Saturday night, Miller will make the walk to the Octagon for the 45th time in a career that has showcased his constant growth as a fighter as much as it has his longevity.

Miller has the distinction of competing on UFC 100, 200 and 300 and, over the course of his 19-year mixed martial arts career, there isn’t much he hasn’t seen.

Which makes a fight week interview feature with “A-10” an interesting task to prepare for, given the fact that he’s answered just about every conceivable question already, many times over. But now, at the veteran stage of his career, he’s happy to just give it to you straight, regardless of the topic.