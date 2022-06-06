Jim Miller Approaches 40th UFC Bout At UFC 276 Against Bobby Green
The ageless Jim Miller sets an unpredented mark when he makes his 40th walk to the Octagon at UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier. The fight takes place nearly 14 years after his debut at UFC 89 and represents a milestone which “A10” had his sights set on for quite some time, and he’ll face fellow veteran Bobby “King” Green in Las Vegas.
Miller comes into the fight in good form. He racked up back-to-back knockout wins over Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta, his first finishes of the like since he knocked out Takanori Gomi at UFC 200.
Green, himself, had a resurgence in the same timespan, knocking out Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 and outworking Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 before stepping up on short-notice against Islam Makhachev in a main event. Although Green fell short, the fight week allowed for those in the fight game to give Green his overdue flowers as one of the mainstays in the sport.
When the two duel, it’ll be the first matchup between the veterans – a matchup previously booked and scrapped twice – and takes place on a loaded International Fight Week card on July 2.
For more information on UFC 276 and all fight night events, stay tuned to UFC.com.
