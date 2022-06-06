Jim Miller Approaches 40th UFC Bout At UFC 276 Against Bobby Green

Miller comes into the fight in good form. He racked up back-to-back knockout wins over Erick Gonzalez and Nikolas Motta, his first finishes of the like since he knocked out Takanori Gomi at UFC 200.

Green, himself, had a resurgence in the same timespan, knocking out Al Iaquinta at UFC 268 and outworking Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 before stepping up on short-notice against Islam Makhachev in a main event. Although Green fell short, the fight week allowed for those in the fight game to give Green his overdue flowers as one of the mainstays in the sport.

When the two duel, it’ll be the first matchup between the veterans – a matchup previously booked and scrapped twice – and takes place on a loaded International Fight Week card on July 2.

