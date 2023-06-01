Jim Miller Is Always Going To Bring The Fight

However, the 39-year-old is not immune to the inevitable struggles of approaching middle age, which is to say: Jim Miller is rocking a mullet these days.

It’s a hairdo he flirted with in his loss to Alexander Hernandez in February, but the lettuce up top has “A-10” looking like an 80s rockstar. Miller jokes that it’s less of a midlife crisis but rather a “two-thirds life” crisis, an exaggeration in the context of a regular lifespan but perhaps an underestimation when compared with the usual career-span for a fighter. Regardless, he wears it well.

“I'm going to be 40 this year, and it's still here, so we might as well let it grow out,” Miller told UFC.com. “I think I think I started to wear (down) my wife a little bit, and she yanked on it once or twice, and she's like, ‘You know what? Keep it.’”