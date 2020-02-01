Jim Miller: A Man Of Three Decades

With Miller, you never know. Hey, Randy Couture (47) and Bernard Hopkins (51) made some pretty impressive runs after 40 years old. And don’t think Miller hasn’t thought about the perfect way to go out.

“This will be 34, pretty close to 40,” he said of the fight with Holtzman. “UFC 300 is not that far away. (Laughs) Might as well go 100, 200, 300. That would be the top. If I make it to UFC 300, I’m going to demand to be on that card and that will be the last one.”

That would be quite and exit for the man who competed on the UFC 100 (WUD3 Mac Danzig) and UFC 200 (TKO1 Takanori Gomi) cards, in addition to facing the best of the best at 155 pounds in the Octagon since 2008. That’s a run that includes 20 wins, 11 finishes, 10 post-fight bonuses, and an endless amount of respect from fans, media and his peers. He’s earned a chance to sit back, reflect and think about the next chapter. And just because he is, that doesn’t mean he’s lost sight of the present.

“It’s not hard to think about it,” Miller explains. “I notice that some of the other fighters are afraid to talk about it because they don’t want to seem like they’re doubting themselves. It’s not doubt, it’s not like I feel that I can’t compete; I know that I can compete. I lost a few years (to the Lyme disease battle) and it’s just one of those things. I can’t say that it’s unfair because life’s not fair, but I dealt with stuff I wish that I hadn’t had dealt with. So I’m confident of my abilities, I’m confident in what I’m capable of inside the Octagon. It’s okay. It’s okay to think about it and verbalize it and be able to look ahead and plan ahead. It’s responsible. If you’re providing for your children with this sport as your main means of income, the responsible thing to do is to plan for what happens next because this sport is so unforgiving that it can end super abruptly.”