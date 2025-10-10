Jhonata Diniz | Adrenaline Junkie

Diniz returns to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Rio, where he’ll take on Mario Pinto in a battle between two rising prospects of the heavyweight division.

Both men have fight-altering punch power, and both have their sights on the heavyweight top 15. Only one of them will enjoy homefield advantage on Saturday night, and Diniz is happy that it’s him.

“My goodness, fighting is good, but fighting at home is even better. We are in that mood,” he said.