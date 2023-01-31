Jesus Aguilar Worked For This Moment

Jesus Aguilar of Mexico prepares to fight Erisson Ferreira of Brazil in a flyweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six, week five at UFC APEX on August 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“She has always supported me,” said Aguilar. “At the beginning, she told me that I should change sports because it was dangerous, but later she understood that this is what I am passionate about. Now, of course, she is very happy. She knows that I am happy with the results and she is always praying for me, which is a great blessing.”

With mom’s blessing and a perfect amateur record, Aguilar expected more smooth sailing as a pro, but then he went and lost his debut via first-round submission to Gabriel Valdez Mendoza.

“Of course, I didn't like losing at all, especially in my hometown of Ensenada, so I decided to move to train with professionals,” he said. “I didn’t doubt myself; I always knew my future would be bright.”

The move led him to Tijuana and Raul Arvizu’s Entram Gym, a place that produced the likes of Brandon Moreno, Marco Polo Reyes, Jose Quinonez, Silvana Gomez Juarez, just to name a few. And as he worked on his craft, he watched his teammates make it to the big show, giving him even more motivation.