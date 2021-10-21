Jessica-Rose Clark Is Happy, Healthy And Ready To Scrap

“I just hated this sport,” Clark said. “I hated fighting. I hated training. I would wake up in the morning, I would just dread going, but I had nothing else. That was what I kind of realized through the lead-up to Pannie was that I just wasn’t enjoying it. And then I fought, and I hated every single moment of that fight. I hated fight week, I hated traveling, I just hated everything about it.”

Her coach, Kirian Fitzgibbons, could sense as much. After the fight, he sat Clark down for a heart-to-heart with the Australian to find out what was going on.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

“I didn’t want to be vulnerable,” Clark said. “I wanted to be a tough guy, like, ‘I’m a fighter. I’m Australian. We’re tough. We should be able to get through this.’ He sat me down, and he was like, ‘You gotta talk to me. You gotta communicate with me. I need you to make me a promise that you would,’ and then once I started doing that and realized that he wanted to see me succeed just so that I would be happy, not that there was any benefit or gain for him, that really allowed me to let go and just be in it and be in every moment and not focus so much on external s**t.”