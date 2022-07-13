Jessica Penne's Grit And Gratitude

"Being away from the sport was very challenging, but I made the best of my time. I learned and grew a lot as a person, as an athlete. I found the silver lining in that at that time, and I appreciate it now. I can look back and just take the positives out of it and it definitely fueled me moving forward because it kind of reinvigorated my love and desire to compete, which was waning in the past.”

After many fits and starts, she finally climbed back into the Octagon four long years later in April 2021, where she scored a split decision nod over Lupita Godinez. She would follow that up a few months later with a Performance of the Night-winning armbar submission of veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

“Every fight and learning experience is very special to me, especially being away from the sport for so long. It means a lot to me that my time away was well spent. I'm still here. I'm still doing my thing. I'm still able to compete, which is a really big takeaway for me.”

Since turning pro in 2006, Penne has compiled a 14-6 pro record that includes a successful run on The Ultimate Fighter 20 and a UFC strawweight title challenge against Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2015. In Ducote, Penne faces a talent that mirrors her own career in many ways: both had early days in Bellator, both are former Invicta champions, both are black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

"I’m definitely familiar with Emily Ducote,” she says of her opponent, who will be making her first UFC walk. “She's been around for a while. She's been competing in different organizations all over the place, has great accomplishments. I know that she's well-rounded, I know that she's excited and has been wanting to be here. So it's exciting to share the Octagon with her.