Jessica Eye Welcomes The Bright Lights

Eye wouldn’t win that title fight with Shevchenko, getting stopped in the second round, and she missed weight before her subsequent win over Viviane Araujo and ahead of Saturday’s bout with Calvillo. But on Saturday night, all that matters is what she does when the Octagon door shuts, and with a statement making performance, she will not only keep her number one ranking, but keep her hopes alive of a second title shot. And though it doesn’t matter to Eye if that shot takes place against Shevchenko or expected future challenger Joanne Calderwood, she does want another fight with “Bullet.”

“Until the two girls actually fight, we don't know who could possibly hold the title next,” said Eye. “Whoever it is, I'll eventually fight for that title, but I don't really identify myself with people. Me and Valentina, regardless if it's win, lose or draw, I hope I get to rematch her just for the fact that she beat me in that way. That's the competitor in me. Other than that, whoever has that title when I go to get it, I'll address that then, but as of right now, let's fight and let's do what my job is. I just want to fight the girls and get experience and get in front of the screen and showcase myself, and I'm healthy, so I want to do it.”

Experience? That’s odd coming from one of the most experienced 125-pounders on the roster, but Eye has it right when she says that if you’re smart in this game, you never stop growing, learning and taking on more experience. Suffice to say that ten years after her debut, she’s just getting warmed up.

“Experience is never ending,” she said. “That's a life lesson for you. No matter what you do in life, you're always learning, and the more experience and more learning under those lights, the more I get used to it and the better I get at it.”