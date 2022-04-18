Jéssica Andrade's Constant Has Been Change

Jessica Andrade of Brazil celebrates her win over Cynthia Calvillo in their flyweight fight during the UFC 266 event on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“Rose (Namajunas) having regained the title didn't change much for me returning to strawweight,” continued Andrade, who won the title from Namajunas at UFC 237 and battled her tooth-and-nail in a three-round rematch she lost by split decision a little more than a year later. “I was very happy the day she won; I was there and fought Valentina (Shevchenko) on the same day, and I truly was very happy to see her win like that.

“Now that I’m back, it could open the possibility for a trilogy between me and her.”

While the potential of a third date with Namajunas certainly intrigues the diminutive powerhouse, the multi-divisional standout wasn’t looking for a free pass to the front of the line of contenders when she opted to return to the 115-pound weight class, despite having earned a pair of dominant stoppage victories and challenged for gold in her three-fight sabbatical at flyweight.

UFC VEGAS 51 REWIND: Final Results | Scorecards | Who Won Bonuses?

Ever the competitor, Andrade welcomed the opportunity to dive head-first into a dangerous assignment, just as she’s done at every stop in her UFC career, and sees this weekend’s matchup with Lemos as a great opportunity to hit the ground running in her return to the strawweight division.

“I think what excites me the most about this fight with Amanda is the strength that she has,” Andrade said of her countrywoman and opponent on Saturday, who arrives on a five-fight winning streak and has flashed legitimate fight-changing power in her three most recent efforts. “I want to fight the best, I want to face the strongest, and Amanda is definitely among those.

“We were in similar situations in the organization. I know a lot of opponents turned me down, and a lot of opponents turned her down; we are both game and willing to do what others are not.