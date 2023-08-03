Jessica Andrade No Stranger To Making UFC History

“I’ve always said I wanted to get to 30 by the end of my career, and I don’t know, maybe by the end of the year I’ll get to 26.”

Given that the weekend’s pairing with Tatiana Suarez marks Andrade’s fourth trip into the UFC cage already in 2023, collecting another appearance before the year is out feels almost guaranteed, but it could all hinge on how things play out on Saturday night in Nashville.

After beginning the year with a dominant decision win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 283, the former strawweight titleholder hustled into a fight against Erin Blanchfield less than a month later, replacing countrywoman Taila Santos and losing to the ascending American contender by second-round submission.

Then in May, Andrade returned to the Octagon and the 115-pound weight class, facing off with Yan Xiaonan at UFC 288 in Newark. Just over two minutes into the contest, the diminutive powerhouse was knocked out for the first time in her professional career, felled by a counter right hand in tight as she marauded forward behind reaching hooks that came up short of the target.