Jessica Andrade | UFC 288 Interview

UFC: This will be your third fight this year. What has this marathon been like?

JA: It's been busy, one after the other. I already told Master, “For God's sake, give me some rest after this one.” But I may end up also fighting in other divisions.

Best Finishes From UFC 288 Fighters

UFC: Other divisions? There’s news!

JA: I wish, but...if it happens, I'll be ready. I really want to beat the record to become the fighter with the most fights in one year, but I don't think that's going to happen. So three will be good and then one more at the end of the year, hopefully for the belt.

UFC: What are your precautions? Because you first fought in Rio at the beginning of the year, you had a good win over Lauren Murphy, then ended up losing to Erin Blanchfield after taking the fight last-minute to replace Taila Santos. And then you had a weight cut in a division you hadn't fought in a while. What's that like? Do you have to take your foot off the gas?

JA: At first, I was a little scared of this fight being at 115 pounds and having so little time, but I was already coming off the weight cut from the fight in Vegas with Blanchfield, so I was already pretty relaxed, so it was just about keeping my diet and continuing to train. It's two hours of training in the morning, and two hours in the afternoon. So the weight cut was very easy. But I really felt my hand in the Blanchfield fight, which I had hurt in the fight with Lauren. On fight night we were able to put some bandages on to relieve it a little, and I was able to fight well but then there was that problem with my top and I ended up getting defeated. But I'm ready for this fight, I'm doing well. My hand is healed, my foot is great.