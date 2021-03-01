Jessica Andrade Goes For Second UFC Belt

“I don’t like being stuck in the same place,” said Andrade. “I think we must have dreams and ambitions to get better and improve everyday. It feels so good when I stop and think: look where I am, I’m fighting for a second belt in another weight class, and I might become the champion of another division.”

This ambitious nature makes Jessica not completely satisfied when picturing herself as the flyweight champion. In order to stay driven and hungry in the UFC, she doesn’t close the door on trying to recover the strawweight belt - which will also be on the line at UFC 261, when Zhang Weili faces Rose Namajunas - or even chasing the 135-pound belt, a weight class in which she competed from 2013 to 2015.

“It’s something I want to do in the future,” she said about the possibility of pursuing multiple championships. “And I think it might happen. It all depends on my work and everything I do in the organization.”