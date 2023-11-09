Jéssica Andrade: ‘Let’s Make History’

“I never stopped training. So, every time I got called for a fight, I was already training. Or, I was just having a break for a week, but my coach would say, ‘Look, we're fighting again,’ so I will start training again. This year has been a great learning experience, to make me understand that I can't stop training, and I hope to do the same next year. Maybe I don't get to have five fights in the year, but I hope to have the opportunity to get at least three fights next year.”

In 2019, Andrade solidified herself as one of the all-time greats at 115 pounds in her second attempt to claim the strawweight title. Falling short against Joanna Jędrzejczyk two years earlier, Andrade faced then-champion Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 in Brazil. In the second round, Andrade lifted Namajunas into the air, and slammed her into the mat to score a knockout victory to become strawweight champion in her home country.

No longer champion, and currently on the longest winless run of her career, suffering three consecutive defeats to Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez, Andrade still has her sights fixed on reclaiming that throne before she calls it a career.

“Unfortunately, in the strawweight [division], any mistake can be a deadly one, the fight can end and that's what happened to me,” Andrade said. “At some point in all three fights, I made a mistake, and I ended up losing. But I believe this is all a lesson to improve, to come back better. And that's why I'm here, to get in the Octagon, to give my best shot, and I will get the win this weekend to (move closer to) become champion again. But for that to happen, I must win this fight. So, I learned a great deal from those three losses. I just need to execute the strategy that my team came up with, and when the fight comes, I just need to focus on the fight, and nothing else.”