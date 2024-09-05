Jéssica Andrade Keeps Finding New Challenges

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The timing worked out well for the sixth-ranked Andrade (who also holds the No. 4 spot in the strawweight rankings). Her bout with the eighth-ranked Silva comes a week before the women’s flyweight trilogy bout between champion Alexa Grasso and former queen Valentina Shevchenko. The winner between Andrade and Silva may be well positioned to pursue a title fight in the coming year.

Implications aside, Andrade is eager to face Silva just based off the fact that the surging 27-year-old brings a different skillset than Andrade has seen in the Octagon.

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady: Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise

“I’ve never actually fought somebody that is a taekwondo specialist,” Andrade said. “It’s my first time doing it, so basically the technique is to avoid giving her the distance for those kicks, and for her to move around and to strike. Close that distance and close that gap. And also watch out for judo takedowns, which she likes to do, as well. Try to implement my kicks, as well. Looking at her, the way she moves around the Octagon, taking advantage of the fact that this is a smaller Octagon and she will have less space to move, I can try to put my power to use. There’s a lot of things we can do.”

Silva enters the fight on an 11-fight winning streak, including five consecutive wins to open her UFC account. She is also Andrade’s third consecutive Brazilian opponent, which Andrade joked is unfortunate, as the bout takes place on Brazilian Independence Day.