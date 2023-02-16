Jéssica Andrade Is Here To Feast On Contenders

Blanchfield is perfect through her first four UFC bouts, including two submissions in her last two fights over JJ Aldrich and Molly McCann. “Cold Blooded” is touted as one of the most exciting flyweight prospects to come through in the last couple years and is believed to have championship potential. Andrade, however, is by far the stiffest test of her young career.

“We know that Erin is good on the ground,” Andrade said. “She can strike, but she’s not very fast and her shots aren’t very powerful. so I just have to be careful when she tries to shoot and not to stay on the ground, so the game plan for this fight is to keep it on the feet, defend the takedowns and if I have the chance, I can take her down, but on the feet we know that things are different with me.”

The only difficult part of her current situation is getting over a little bit of jet lag. Fighters, they’re just like us!

The Best 30 Under 30 | Athletes 10-1

Ultimately, though, she is more than happy to be back in her adopted home of Las Vegas to compete in her third UFC main event.

“I’ve already adapted well to the time here,” Andrade said. I'm feeling really good, weight is great. I really feel like home, and everything is great. I just have to go there and do a good job.”

With a win, Andrade believes she will be within her right to call for a title shot at either strawweight or flyweight even though three of her last four wins will have come at 125 pounds.