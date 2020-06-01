Jessica Andrade By The Numbers

In one of the most thrilling finishes in recent UFC championship history, Jessica Andrade weathered a deft striking clinic from then-champion Rose Namajunas before picking her up and slamming her to the canvas. The impact knocked Namajunas out, and Andrade captured strawweight gold at last May’s UFC 237 event. The unlikely ending was a thrilling display of strength and heart…one Andrade knows she can’t rely on again when the two meet again Saturday at UFC 251.

“What I learned for this next fight is that I have to stay out of her range,” she says candidly of Namajunas’ early success in their first meeting. “I can’t just stand there still. I have to use the fence more, use my strength and make her arms tired. I’ve worked a lot on how to avoid the shots in order not to get beaten up. It might be a completely different fight from the first one.”

And the slam?

“Being able to finish that fight with that move was something unprecedented. That might not happen again any time soon in my career. But I know the technique,” she smiles. “I know how to do that.”

There are a lot of techniques “Bate Estaca” knows how to do, as the numbers below will indicate. She’s perennially amongst the elite in her division, and if she wants the chance to reclaim the strap that was once hers, she’ll need to become the first fighter to defeat “Thug Rose” twice.