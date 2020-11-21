Jessica Andrade aims for Shevchenko in 2021

Community
"Everybody is talking about me!"
It was with the usual good humor that Jessica Andrade answered the phone on the Monday that followed UFC 255. In fact, her name was again one of the most commented on in the MMA world after Valentina Shevchenko's victory November 21, 2020.
That's because the Brazilian is now tipped to be the next challenger to the dominant flyweight champion, being remembered even by Dana White. According to the UFC President, Jessica “is a problem” for Shevchenko.
"I am very happy, Dana was very nice in his comments," she laughed. “And I think he's right, I'm really a problem for her. I respect her a lot, I know she has been a very imposing champion and is very difficult to beat, but I believe that my game is very dangerous for her fighting style.”
“I believe that my differentials are my power, my speed, my conditioning, the fact that I can take shots and absorb them well. That's what makes me so dangerous in this weight class. And it was great to hear the boss talking about me, it's a sign that I'm being remembered.”
Shevchenko also mentioned Jessica's name after the match, but to say that perhaps the best plan is to score a title eliminator between the Brazilian and Lauren Murphy, number 5 in the ranking.
“I imagined that it would happen, because I only have one fight at 125. And she must have asked for it so she is able to rest, too. We know that it takes a lot to fight to quickly. I think maybe she wants to rest and relax after the victory, and she is not wrong. But if the UFC offers me the title fight, of course I will accept it.”
Jessica admits that she has not yet seen the confrontation between Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia, in which the Brazilian challenger won a round on all the judges scorecards. But the former strawweight champion ensured that her main coach is already dissecting all the details. For her, the ideal is for the fight to happen in the beginning of 2021.
"I’ll probably go to Las Vegas in January or February to spend a season learning English and working with the staff at the UFC Performance Institute, I think this will be very important for my career and life," he said.
"We will see if this fight happens in March or April".
