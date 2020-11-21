Jessica Andrade aims for Shevchenko in 2021

It was with the usual good humor that Jessica Andrade answered the phone on the Monday that followed UFC 255. In fact, her name was again one of the most commented on in the MMA world after Valentina Shevchenko's victory November 21, 2020.

That's because the Brazilian is now tipped to be the next challenger to the dominant flyweight champion, being remembered even by Dana White. According to the UFC President, Jessica “is a problem” for Shevchenko.

"I am very happy, Dana was very nice in his comments," she laughed. “And I think he's right, I'm really a problem for her. I respect her a lot, I know she has been a very imposing champion and is very difficult to beat, but I believe that my game is very dangerous for her fighting style.”