 Skip to main content
Fight Pass

Jesse Roberts Shifted His Mentality

Lousiana's Jesse Roberts Hopes A Change In Approach Helps To Gain Eyeballs On His Fights
By Walker Van Wey • May. 26, 2021

It can often be too late to make changes to your fighting career, but it can almost never be too early.

Louisiana product Jesse Roberts currently stands at 1-0 professionally. With three amateur wins and one professional victory under his belt, most would keep doing what they’re doing, but with a 0% finish rate, Roberts feels that his style has led to him being underappreciated on the regional MMA scene.

“I’m really coming in to make a statement this fight,” Roberts said. “It’s been two years since my last fight. I hurt my knee and had surgery and then COVID and then I decided I was going to finish college. I graduated and now I’m right back on track. Ready to make things happen.”

The wins are there and the names are there, but Roberts’ intuition tells him it’s better to attack a fighting style change early instead of late. If all else fails and Roberts needs to pivot back, he’s only 25 years old and yet to even enter his fighting prime, despite all his opponents being in theirs.

“You look at the guys I competed against in amateur, my only split decision loss was to a guy named Brant Moore,” Roberts explained. “He’s a 9-1 professional right now and probably about to get a call to the UFC. I beat Loren Thibodeaux, who’s a 3-0 pro right now, and I beat AJ Fletcher, who’s 8-0 right now professional.”

Thankfully for Roberts, the ground game has always come natural. With a solid wrestling base already secured, there’s a built-in fall back if his new style begins to fail him. Call it a taste for the KO or call it a need to open people’s eyes, but Roberts just doesn’t want anybody to blink.

With hopes of fighting three more times this year in his heart, Roberts won’t be in the cage to waste time. He’s there to make it a short night.

“Most of my fights I grind people out, but I’m coming to put the hurt on somebody this fight and from now on.”

Catch Roberts and the rest of the AKA crew at AKA 14 Friday May 28 ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
Fight Pass
Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou
Athletes

African Champions: Usman, Ngannou & Adesanya

Track the historic rise of the UFC's three African champions: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights

Watch Georges St-Pierre Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights | UFC 261 Weigh-In Show

Watch the Video
Fight Coverage

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz Preview | UFC 263

It's A Main Card Banger You Won't Want To Miss June 12, 2021 At UFC 263 In Glendale, AZ.

Watch the Video