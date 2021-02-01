Jesse Roberts Shifted His Mentality

Athletes
Lousiana's Jesse Roberts Hopes A Change In Approach Helps To Gain Eyeballs On His Fights
It can often be too late to make changes to your fighting career, but it can almost never be too early.
Louisiana product Jesse Roberts currently stands at 1-0 professionally. With three amateur wins and one professional victory under his belt, most would keep doing what they’re doing, but with a 0% finish rate, Roberts feels that his style has led to him being underappreciated on the regional MMA scene.
“I’m really coming in to make a statement this fight,” Roberts said. “It’s been two years since my last fight. I hurt my knee and had surgery and then COVID and then I decided I was going to finish college. I graduated and now I’m right back on track. Ready to make things happen.”
8 Days from now, on Friday, May 28th, AKA15 takes place inside @TheHubMusicHall in Monroe, LA. On the main card, streaming LIVE on @UFCFightPass, we have a Lightweight bout with Fight of the Night written all over it when Chris Miller takes on Jesse Roberts! pic.twitter.com/qErBZ9Pvt0— American Kombat Alliance (@AKA_Fights) May 20, 2021
The wins are there and the names are there, but Roberts’ intuition tells him it’s better to attack a fighting style change early instead of late. If all else fails and Roberts needs to pivot back, he’s only 25 years old and yet to even enter his fighting prime, despite all his opponents being in theirs.
“You look at the guys I competed against in amateur, my only split decision loss was to a guy named Brant Moore,” Roberts explained. “He’s a 9-1 professional right now and probably about to get a call to the UFC. I beat Loren Thibodeaux, who’s a 3-0 pro right now, and I beat AJ Fletcher, who’s 8-0 right now professional.”
Thankfully for Roberts, the ground game has always come natural. With a solid wrestling base already secured, there’s a built-in fall back if his new style begins to fail him. Call it a taste for the KO or call it a need to open people’s eyes, but Roberts just doesn’t want anybody to blink.
We are back! Join us on Friday, May 28th inside @TheHubMusicHall in Monroe, LA for AKA15!— American Kombat Alliance (@AKA_Fights) May 15, 2021
Doors open @ 5pm. Fights start @ 5:30pm.
Get your tickets now @ https://t.co/y3tLLrAnQg.
Prelims streaming LIVE on Facebook.
Main card streaming LIVE on @UFCFightPass. pic.twitter.com/Uo3VRWtoEy
With hopes of fighting three more times this year in his heart, Roberts won’t be in the cage to waste time. He’s there to make it a short night.
“Most of my fights I grind people out, but I’m coming to put the hurt on somebody this fight and from now on.”
Catch Roberts and the rest of the AKA crew at AKA 14 Friday May 28 ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
