Jerwin Ancajas | New Weight Class, Same Goal | Zuffa Boxing 08

Ancajas had a near-six-year run as super-flyweight champion of the world between 2016 and 2022, and now, as he prepares for his 45th professional fight, he’s ready to stake his claim for a shot at championship glory in Zuffa Boxing.

“It means a great deal for me to be here at Zuffa Boxing,” he said during fight week in Las Vegas.

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"Because I know that it's a bunch of great fighters that are picked to be a part of it. It’s an honor for me to be chosen.”