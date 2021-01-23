Jerome Rivera's Determination Won't Let Him Down

“I know this is where I belong, and even just envisioning this fight, I know in my mind there's nothing this dude can do that's gonna stop me from winning,” he said. “If he catches me with an overhand or maybe he puts me in a submission for a second, the way my mindset is right now, there's nothing he can do that's gonna beat me. It's going to be a very gratifying feeling when I get that first W.”

So gratifying that for a moment he can forget those days digging wells with one arm a couple weeks after elbow surgery, desperate for any job to make sure he was providing for the arrival of Emilia, now two years old.

“Those were some humbling times,” said Rivera, whose dilemma played out in front of the MMA world as his elbow was dislocated in a televised LFA bout against current flyweight contender Brandon Royval in May 2018.

Coming back added a layer of resilience to an already talented and gritty fighter, and three wins followed when he returned, the last of which over Luis Rodriguez last August didn’t get him a UFC contract, but it did garner him a call to face Nam on late notice. A defeat followed, but in his second bout in the Octagon, Rivera can spoil the debut of UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo’s younger brother. And while Brazil’s “Sniper” isn’t exactly an easy fighter to find footage on, Rivera and his team are making the best of the situation with what they can find.