Jermaine Franklin Jr. Wants To Win At All Costs | Canelo vs Crawford

When Franklin sticks to the game plan, he’s a fighter with potential to make some noise among the big men. And while management issues and a pair of losses to the aforementioned Joshua and Whyte have slowed his progress, at 31, he’s still young enough for the division to make a title run. But in his first fight since May of 2024, he’s got to make a statement, and he believes he will.



“I put myself back in the discussion with the top heavyweights,” said Franklin when asked this platform he’s fighting on does for his career. “I believe I'm the best in the world. I have to show the world why I believe that. It starts with a win against Ivan.”

If it sounds like Franklin has all his ducks in a row to deliver the performance he wants to, that’s accurate, but sadly, his father passed away on August 29, sending him into the ring with a heavy heart. But he believes carrying on with the fight is what dad would have wanted, so he’s in Vegas and ready to take care of business.