Jeremy Stephens | Returning Home

In other words, he wasn’t strategically plotting every move he made in order to get a return call to the UFC.

But then he heard that the Octagon was going to be touching down in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa. And things done changed.

“I just kind of made my own opportunity,” Stephens said. “I was just doing my own thing, and I made it happen. And there's a lot more certainty over here with UFC. The reason why I did this is just to create more opportunities for myself. I'm a prizefighter at the end of the day. I don't just get labeled the MMA guy or a bareknuckle guy. I can break your heart anywhere when it comes to fighting; it's just something that popped up.”

The 38-year-old makes it sound like the easiest thing in the world, to come back to the UFC for the first time since 2021 and not only get a fight, but a fight in his hometown. Was it as easy as he makes it sound? Kinda.