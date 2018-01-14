Jeremy Stephens' Most Fierce Opponent

As daunting as self-discovery of such a nature has the potential to be, Stephens’ trademark toughness came through for him emotionally the way it had come through for him physically so many times in the past.

“I'm the type of guy that, if I can get this data, I can make the changes. Just like in my fighting. If you ever seen me fight in the beginning, I was a completely different guy compared to where I am now. I was able to face it and be like ‘You know what? I can work with it. I'm a mentally tough guy and I can I can make these changes.’ It’s like the Charles Darwin Theory. It's not the strongest or the smartest person; it’s the person who's willing to adapt to change who will survive.”

Evidence that the training was life-altering came when Stephens emerged a new man, without the rewards his trade usually associates with happiness.