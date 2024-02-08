Jeremiah Wells Has Gotten Better With Age

“What it taught me was patience,” Wells said of his extended road to the Octagon when we spoke on Wednesday in advance of his 2024 debut opposite Max Griffin on Saturday night in Las Vegas. “It taught me a lot of patience, not just with other people, but with myself.

“It taught me that not everything happens overnight. When you’re young, you think it’s gonna happen overnight, but as time goes on and you get more mature, you learn that (everything) comes when the opportunity is right.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said when asked if he’s in a better position to succeed now than he would have been if he had reached the UFC on his original timetable. “I feel like I’m way more mature than I was before. I’m so focused now, and I appreciate so many things now; the gratitude is out the window.

“Timing is everything,” added Wells, who posted four straight victories to begin his UFC tenure before faltering last time out. “Back in the day, if I would have gotten in the UFC, I probably wouldn’t have lasted that long, but now I’m ringing bells, choking people out, getting bonuses, and it’s just the beginning.”