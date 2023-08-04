Jeremiah Wells’ Chance To Make A Powerful Statement

Power Slap
Jeremiah Wells has his sights on clear goal – being the best in the world.
To get there, he’s focused solely on himself and what kind of skills he brings to the Octagon. He’s not concerned with opponents or what talents they possess.
Wells believes he’s one-of-one, and if he stays true to who he is as a fighter, the rest will all fall into place.
“None of them are like me,” Wells told UFC.com. “None of them do half the stuff I do.”
Wells has already started making that climb, going 4-0 in the Octagon thus far while showcasing why he’s one of the rising welterweights that people have their eyes on.
One of the things he believes that distinguishes himself from the rest of the fighters trying to break into the Top 15 is his show-stopping power. He feels that gives him a massive advantage in his fights, and he loves that moment when his opponents realize just what kind of punch he can pack.
When that feeling takes over, he can’t help but let out a primal roar.
“There is no feeling like it in the world. Sometimes it’s overwhelming,” Wells said. “I just got to let out a war cry and release the rest of the energy that I have in me.”
We saw that war cry in Wells’ debut versus Warlley Alves and he’s expecting that the fans in Bridgestone Arena will get to witness it this weekend when he faces Carlston Harris at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font.
“I’m way more powerful than him,” Wells said. “Once I touch him, he’s going to want to wrestle and I’m going to catch him. Catch him in a guillotine or with an uppercut or whatever and put him to sleep.”
Wells’ power, combined with his unpredictable – flashy at times – style, will likely have fans on the edge of their seats. And he’s excited to repurpose the energy from the crowd to deliver the type of performance that the fans want to see.
“The energy they give you, it just charges you up and makes you want to give it right back,” Wells said. “A real fighter, a real warrior, is going to take that energy and put it into their craft.”
In Wells’ last bout, against Matthew Semelsberger, there were plenty “edge of your seat” moments.
And although he wasn’t able to finish Semelsberger, he was able to get the split decision nod. It was the first time that Wells has been pushed to a decision in his UFC career. The judges saw the fight as a close bout, but Wells feels it wasn’t as close as the judges made it seem.
“It was a close fight in the judges’ eyes,” Wells said. “I controlled him in the ground-and-pound. The only damage he gave me was in the first round, and in the second round I slipped. Yeah, I dominated that fight.”
“I’ve showed that I’m a hell of a fighter and I’m unpredictable and you don’t want to miss a fight that I put on. I haven’t even showed what I’m capable of doing striking-wise, because my fights have been ending so quickly. That last fight was to a decision, and I put on a hell of a performance. I rag dolled him.”
Going the distance with Semelsberger motivated Wells heading into this fight with Harris, and only increased his desire to finish his foe in Nashville.
He believes beating Harris in emphatic fashion is exactly the type of performance he needs to make the case that he deserves a number next to his name.
“I’m going to be Top 15,” Wells said. “I’m coming for that belt.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font, live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.
