Jeremiah Wells’ Chance To Make A Powerful Statement

“The energy they give you, it just charges you up and makes you want to give it right back,” Wells said. “A real fighter, a real warrior, is going to take that energy and put it into their craft.”

In Wells’ last bout, against Matthew Semelsberger, there were plenty “edge of your seat” moments.

And although he wasn’t able to finish Semelsberger, he was able to get the split decision nod. It was the first time that Wells has been pushed to a decision in his UFC career. The judges saw the fight as a close bout, but Wells feels it wasn’t as close as the judges made it seem.

“It was a close fight in the judges’ eyes,” Wells said. “I controlled him in the ground-and-pound. The only damage he gave me was in the first round, and in the second round I slipped. Yeah, I dominated that fight.”

“I’ve showed that I’m a hell of a fighter and I’m unpredictable and you don’t want to miss a fight that I put on. I haven’t even showed what I’m capable of doing striking-wise, because my fights have been ending so quickly. That last fight was to a decision, and I put on a hell of a performance. I rag dolled him.”

Going the distance with Semelsberger motivated Wells heading into this fight with Harris, and only increased his desire to finish his foe in Nashville.

He believes beating Harris in emphatic fashion is exactly the type of performance he needs to make the case that he deserves a number next to his name.

“I’m going to be Top 15,” Wells said. “I’m coming for that belt.”