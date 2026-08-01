Jeremiah Wells | Back To Home Base

Wells has been hand-picked by the UFC matchmakers to kick off proceedings at UFC 330 against Myktybek Orolbai, which takes place Saturday night at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Where to Watch: Paramount+ | How To Watch UFC 330 In Your Country

It’s the perfect fight to kick things off in Philly, and Wells is excited to be the man to get the party started.

“Oh, it means a lot, man,” he told UFC.com ahead of fight night. “It's like a dream come true. I always wanted to fight in Philly. The last time they came here, I watched. I watched them fight, and I was like, ‘I'm gonna fight here one day. And yeah, dream come true.’ … We’re all die-hard fans, and when we win, they go crazy. They have to grease up the poles, so they're gonna grease up the poles this weekend.”