JeongYeong Lee Has Superstardom On His Mind

The recovery process was a tedious one, but it helped steel Lee’s mind as he anxiously anticipated his next fight. Once he healed from knee surgery, Lee “focused on filling the gaps,” specifically in the grappling department. He tips his proverbial cap to his younger brother, as well as his wrestling coach who has been with him from the beginning, for the sacrifices they’ve made in getting him back into fighting form.

Heading into his bout with Blake Bilder at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, Lee is on a seven-fight winning streak dating back to October 2017, and the 28-year-old believes he is only scratching the surface of his potential.

“My mindset has become stronger," Lee said. “Knowing that there are many strong fighters in the UFC, I can't afford to let my guard down. I will continue to build my career without losing sight of my original intentions.”

Of course, Lee isn’t short of confidence by any means. In his Octagon interview with Michael Bisping a year ago, he publicized his plan: fight Ilia Topuria, then Max Holloway, and then fight Alexander Volkanovski for the title.

While the featherweight division is far too loaded for a debutant to call his own shots, it’s still a testament to Lee’s ambition and self-belief.