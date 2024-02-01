 Skip to main content
JeongYeong Lee of South Korea reacts after his victory over Lu Kai of China in a featherweight fight during the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
JeongYeong Lee Has Superstardom On His Mind

After Winning The Road To UFC Tournament, The “Korean Tiger” Hopes He Can Become A Household Name Starting With A Win At UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Feb. 1, 2024

JeongYeong Lee was happy to win the Road to UFC featherweight tournament, but he felt “ashamed” in his performance. After winning his previous two bouts in a combined 78 seconds, he got his hand raised in a split decision effort over Yi Zha, just his third decision win in 11 professional fights. He badly wanted to make up for what he deemed an underwhelming performance, but that required patience as he recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered during training camp.

Nearly a year to the day after earning his UFC contract, however, Lee believes the time spent recovering and preparing for his first post-RTU bout was beneficial to his lofty aspirations.

“It was a very challenging time mentally,” Lee told UFC.com. “The stress of not being able to pursue my dreams quickly upon returning was overwhelming. However, during that time, I focused on training aspects I hadn't usually emphasized and I worked to address any weaknesses. I believe that now, both mentally and physically, I am stronger as a result of pushing through those difficulties.”

JeongYeong Lee poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on January 31, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
JeongYeong Lee poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on January 31, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

The recovery process was a tedious one, but it helped steel Lee’s mind as he anxiously anticipated his next fight. Once he healed from knee surgery, Lee “focused on filling the gaps,” specifically in the grappling department. He tips his proverbial cap to his younger brother, as well as his wrestling coach who has been with him from the beginning, for the sacrifices they’ve made in getting him back into fighting form.

Heading into his bout with Blake Bilder at UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Imavov, Lee is on a seven-fight winning streak dating back to October 2017, and the 28-year-old believes he is only scratching the surface of his potential.

“My mindset has become stronger," Lee said. “Knowing that there are many strong fighters in the UFC, I can't afford to let my guard down. I will continue to build my career without losing sight of my original intentions.”

Of course, Lee isn’t short of confidence by any means. In his Octagon interview with Michael Bisping a year ago, he publicized his plan: fight Ilia Topuria, then Max Holloway, and then fight Alexander Volkanovski for the title.

While the featherweight division is far too loaded for a debutant to call his own shots, it’s still a testament to Lee’s ambition and self-belief.

JeongYeong Lee of South Korea prepares to fight Lu Kai of China in a featherweight fight during the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
JeongYeong Lee of South Korea prepares to fight Lu Kai of China in a featherweight fight during the Road to UFC event at Etihad Arena on October 23, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Lee respects Bilder and anticipates an “intense” contest, particularly because he believes Bilder enjoys a striking battle, as well. That said, Lee sees himself as superior in “every aspect” of mixed martial arts, a point he is adamant about proving when they step into the Octagon.

After his last effort, although it was a successful one, Lee feels like he has to make up for the fact that he went to the judges, despite the fact that he carried a major injury into the bout. It’s the kind of intention you want to hear from a fighter about to make his proper promotional debut, and if he lives up to his own words, Lee will turn plenty of heads come February 3.

“As a fighter, I believe it's essential to provide entertaining fights for the fans,” he said. “Regardless of the opponent, I aim to finish the fight, and I'm confident in delivering an exciting match. I anticipate that the fight with Bilder will be a striking battle. I plan to defeat him and make the name ‘Korean Tiger’ known worldwide, becoming an Asian superstar.”

