Jens Pulver Gets His Due | UFC Hall of Fame

“I got Pat (Miletich) in one ear, I got Matt (Hughes) behind me yelling something, I got Jeremy (Horn) yelling something,” recalled Pulver. “And I'm just thinking to myself, going, this is embarrassing. This is f**king embarrassing.”

Then the champion looked across the Octagon, past Penn, through the fence and to one invested observer.

“All I can see across the cage is this dude jumping up and down, flipping me off, holding up the flag, going with the cutthroat (gesture). I looked at him and went, what? That dude thinks I'm his bitch. I kid you not. I go, he thinks I'm his bitch. F**k him, I'm s**tting in that dude's Cheerios right there. I go, this man (Penn) will not take me down again, period. And he never took me down again. I went out there and just boom, all three rounds. And (after the fight) you can watch go up and thank him. And I walked by him and it was over.”

MORE 2023 HALL OF FAME: Jose Aldo

It was over. In a fight right out of a movie, Pulver roared back in the final three rounds, and after 25 minutes with Penn, he was declared the winner via majority decision. Jens Pulver was still the champion, and for that moment, everything was right in his world.

“That’s what I grew up on,” said Pulver. “That's what my dad used to do to me, the way he belittled me all the time. And I still have a problem with that. I don't like watching people do that to others. I don't like when people try to bully somebody and don't like your clothes, or they make fun of you because you've got a scar or something like that. And they try to just belittle you in front of everybody. That s**t, oh man, you want to see me turn ugly fast? That's it. I can't stand that s**t. (In the Penn fight) It was like this dude's over here laughing at me. The cool kids used to do that when I was a kid, making fun of my rainbow bike and s**t like that. He’s over there laughing at me and I've got bruises and I'm the one that's been getting beat on by my father. I'm like, you think you're going to laugh at me because my pants aren't as cool as yours? You're out of your f**king mind.”