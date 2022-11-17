Jennifer Maia’s Goals Remain Clear

Jennifer Maia of Brazil punches Jessica Eye in their flyweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Coming off her loss to Fiorot, Maia didn’t intend to wait eight months to compete again, but according to her, the offers didn’t really come down the pipeline. That meant having to potentially stew over a disappointing effort against the streaking Frenchwoman in Columbus, Ohio.

Maia didn’t hang her head, however. She gave credit to Fiorot for implementing her gameplan and scoring another win to get her closer to a potential shot at “Bullet.” For Maia, it was another lessoned learned on her 29-fight professional career.

“I’ve learned a lot facing very tough opponents that are getting really close to the title now,” Maia said. “I’ve learned new fighting strategies and to not just have one, two or three, but several ones to secure the win.”

After waiting, Maia said she believes this fight against Moroz “came at the right time” and is eager to get her hand raised.