Jennifer Maia Plans To Show 'Real Growth'

Shevchenko came out victorious with another successful title defense and even though Maia didn’t earn the belt she grew a lot from the fight.

“After I lost to Valentina, even though I lost, I've gained an incredible experience fighting the champion,” Maia said. “Fighting Jessica Eye, too, who is an athlete with a big name and a lot of experience. That victory was very important to me.”

Since they last met, Maia is 2-1 with the lone loss coming against the champ. On the other hand, Chookagian is 3-2 with losses against Jéssica Andrade and Shevchenko.

The fight against Shevchenko is another reason why Maia feels like things will be different when she faces Chookagian once again at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze.