Jeka Saragih Is Embracing The Grind

Saragih has been working hard at his home away from home in San Diego, California, as part of the MMA Fight Academy team headed by coaches Marc Fiore and Jake Buracker.

The team features a host of up-and-coming talents whose skills are constantly being sharpened and refined under the tutelage of the two experienced coaches, and Saragih is feeling the benefits of his time on the West Coast.

“For the past 12 months, I’ve been training really hard, trying to make the things that I'm not good at, better,” he told UFC.com.

The last time I fought, I took a loss, and I learned a lot from that fight. So I think for this fight, I'm gonna be ready.”