The Future Is Here For Jeff Molina

The victory tour was a little longer than Jeff Molina expected, but it was well worth it, as he went back to his home state of New Jersey to visit family, hit the Big Apple and even got recognized by a fan for his work on Dana White’s Contender Series.

That time off also gave him the ability to heal up some nagging injuries he picked up before his UFC debut win over Aoriqileng in April, and most importantly, as he waited to get a fight this weekend against Daniel da Silva, he kept close to the flyweight limit.

“I was kinda known around the gym to get pretty chunky between fight camps,” Molina laughs. “They'd actually call me 'El Hefty' instead of 'El Hefe.' Not this time around, though. When I'm in camp I'm super strict on my diet. I follow it to a T. I work with Tyler Minton and I don't cheat at all. I don't have a single cheat meal for 10-12 weeks, however long the camp is. Outside of fight camp, I do enjoy a good burger, some ice cream. But I'm doing a better job of eating clean year-round and occasionally enjoying something outside of fight camp.”

That’s impressive, especially considering that a trip home to the Garden State leaves Molina perilously close to the Colombian restaurants in the city of Elizabeth, but this time around, the 24-year-old focused on matters other than food.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori

“The deja vu was real. I got to see the childhood home I grew up in and saw family I hadn't seen in a while, and they love it,” he said when asked his family’s reaction to his success as a mixed martial artist. “They're all super supportive, and it was cool that I got to take my pops out to Jersey, and my mom too. But the family’s not surprised. I have four aunts and uncles out there, and they're all like, ‘Man, we knew you were gonna do something like this. We knew this sport was the direction you were heading in, and it's really cool to see your success.’ That means a lot coming from people I love and care about.”

Family is a big deal to Molina, something made abundantly clear when his father Medardo was diagnosed with liver cancer before the flyweight prospect’s UFC debut. Devastated by the news, Molina fought on, and so did his dad, who is doing well and ready to go watch a fight in Las Vegas this weekend.

“He's definitely better,” said Molina. “He really wanted to be at my debut and that was at the peak of his diagnosis, but when I signed the contract for this fight, he told me that he really wants to be there at this fight in Vegas. He said, ‘I want to watch you compete under the UFC lights.’”

Yet with the fight at the UFC APEX, that might have been an issue. Enter Molina’s manager, Jason House, who was able to secure a ticket for Medardo to watch his son compete.