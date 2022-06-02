Jeff Molina Excels At Adapting, Overcoming

Hearing that the affable 24-year-old needs to get into a different frame of mind to get into a fistfight comes as no surprise, as you wouldn’t paint him with the stereotypical fighter brush if you ran into him outside of his day job. But when he gets into the Octagon, yeah, “dark place” might be an apt phrase to describe it.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik

That’s made “El Jefe” quite a popular lad among UFC fans after just two fights in the promotion. Of course, those two were a Fight of the Night win over Aoriqileng and a second-round TKO of Daniel da Silva, so he’s got the lead on most flyweight prospects. But if you ask him if he’s noticed that people are excited to see him for the first time since last October, it’s not something he’s thought about.

“To be honest, I don't put much thought into it at all,” he said. “I guess with my fighting style, it's something I expect and people are drawn to it. Whether they like me as a person or not, they're gonna like me when I'm fighting. I feel like I'm a pretty easy-going guy and that's the reaction I get a lot of times when I meet fans and the people who enjoy watching me fight. But I try to let my fight do the talking. Whether they want to be a part of my storyline or not, people are gonna enjoy watching me fight. I'm not in there to have boring fights; I'm in there to win, first and foremost, but with that comes my fighting style, which is kinda violent, and I think that's what people enjoy in the sport.”