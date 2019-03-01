Jeff Hughes Knows It's Time To Step Up

Now it’s heavyweight prospect Jeff “Lights Out” Hughes’ turn to step up to the plate.

“This fight I’m more dedicated than I’ve ever been,” Hughes said of his Saturday matchup with Todd Duffee at UFC Vancouver. “It feels like I haven’t been in there in for so long, so I’m chomping at the bit to get back in there.”

It’s only been six months since Hughes made his debut. But when a split decision went against him in his rematch against Maurice Greene, it’s understandable why his patience has been tested.

Another product of the Contender Series, Hughes electrified fans with a first-round knockout in DWCS before dropping his debut. As the old adage goes, you can learn more in defeat than in victory, and that seems to be the path Hughes has taken.