Jeff Hougland Praises Chase Hooper’s Personal Growth

Jeff Hougland made his professional MMA debut in July of 2002. After a lackluster 1-4 start, he went on an eight-fight winning streak that landed him in the UFC. Hougland had made it to the top of the sport and secured a win in his debut, but only had two fights left in his career.

For the first time since the infancy of his career, Hougland went on a losing streak and decided to hang up the gloves for good. It may not have been the end to the career he had planned for, hoped for or drawn up, but Hougland took the entire experience in and walked out with the veteran wisdom that would turn him into the coach and mentor he is today.

“I didn’t exactly set the world on fire with my martial arts career,” Hougland said. “I was also juggling a bunch of hats at the same time. I learned from that, and that was the biggest thing. I was able to make it to the UFC but I wasn’t able to stay there for a long period of time, but I kind of figured out what they were looking for and a little bit of the formula.”

Hougland’s debut was shared with Chris Leben, Wanderlei Silva, Tito Ortiz and others in the back nine of their careers. He looked around and saw a card full of 30-somethings before going back to his Enumclaw gym and making an observation that would prove to be true ten years later.