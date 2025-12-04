Jean Silva | Lord Knows What’s Going To Happen

The one who is either barking or crying on his way to the Octagon and sometimes doing both at once. The one who hung off the cage like a bat out of hell during his introduction on a regional show. The one who cannot help but high five his opponent or pump up the crowd every other minute right before uncorking an Earth-shattering strike.

“Lord” brings all of that chaotic, destructive and intoxicating energy to Miami for his fight against Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, and he does so with the intention of racking up his fourth UFC win in style.

“It’s the happiest day of my life,” Silva told UFC.com through a translator. “It’s the fact that I get to do whatever I want. I can go in there, and I can somersault. I can slap a guy in the face. I can do whatever. I got the clear to do whatever. I get to do what I love, and that is the happiest day of my life because I can let the dogs out. I love doing it.”

Silva is the first Fighting Nerd to make multiple appearances in 2025, following his stunning knockout win over Melsik Baghdasaryan in February at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Song. After that win, he called out Mitchell, and things have only become more heated since.