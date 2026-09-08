Jean Silva | Living In His Own Madness

While Delgado is not as established as Rodriguez, the 28-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alum is an Arizona native, born and raised in Yuma, which sits about three hours southwest of Glendale, where he trains with the elite crew at The MMA Lab.

Silva is a massive step up in competition for anyone he has faced thus far, but Delgado was quick to accept the matchup, having envisioned himself sharing the Octagon with the Brazilian bruiser since joining the roster in the summer of 2024.

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“Props to him because he’s a badass for taking this fight on four weeks’ notice,” Silva said. “If you think about what I bring to the table, what I’ve done, my history —that’s something. He might be confusing an opportunity with being there just by chance, but I can tell you, the strategy is set, it’s very fitting to what he brings to the table, and it’s gonna be a good one.”

“I have everything,” Silva said with a smirk when asked what he’s seen from Delgado. “I have his social security number, his IDs; I know where he sleeps, I know where he lives, I know where he trains, I know who is in his corner. I know if he smoked a joint yesterday or not. I know everything. Believe me, I know everything about the guy."