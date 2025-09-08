Jean Silva | Journey to Main Event

It helps, of course, that Silva is absolutely steamrolling his opponents in the talent-rich featherweight division.

After securing his contract via the lone decision win on his professional record, Silva promptly got back to his finishing ways. First came a first-round TKO victory over Westin Wilson that saw the Brazilian brutalize the American for as long as the fight lasted. Silva was scheduled to follow-up that performance with a bout in Rio de Janeiro alongside Ruffy until his opponent, William Gomis, was forced to pull out and the fight was scrapped.

Silva’s sophomore appearance would instead come at the end of International Fight Week at UFC 303 against the dynamic Charles Jourdain. While the Canadian did his best to stifle Silva, who did miss weight ahead of the fight, Silva found his opening in the second round and delivered a thunderous uppercut to earn another knockout win.