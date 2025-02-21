Jean Silva | A Man On A Roll

I believe him, because if the 28-year-old has shown anything since earning a contract on season seven of Dana White’s Contender Series, it’s that he possesses a supreme confidence that when he’s in there with someone trained to beat him, he believes he’ll be the one leaving with his hand raised. That comes from talent, hard work, and a good support system in and out of the gym, and Silva clicks all boxes, giving particular credit to his wife for his success.

“Carol was the one who got me into MMA, so when we talk about the UFC, we’re talking about her,” said Silva, whose migration from Muay Thai to MMA led him here, with the aid of the hottest team in the sport at the moment, The Fighting Nerds. And as his team rose in 2024, so did Silva, and the fans jumped on board with each passing win.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X

“It was my authenticity and my life story,” said Silva when asked why fans embraced him so much. It may also have something to do with an aggressive attack that saw him halt Westin Wilson and Charles Jourdain before going to war with Dober last summer in a bout up a weight class at 155 pounds. Silva garnered a TKO win via doctor stoppage in the third round, and the wait for his return ends this weekend.

“This time off helped me rethink a lot about my career,” he said. “And, of course, I wanted to come back sooner, but we had some good meetings before I got back.”