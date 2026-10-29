Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Welcomes The Pressure

Proudly working with his squad at Cobra Team out of The Q in Las Vegas, Lebosnoyani said his preparation for Hasanov was his toughest camp to date, and while that is often as cliché an answer as you’ll get during fight week interviews, there’s something in his answer that hints at something more than the usual paces. Lebosnoyani is the type to embrace the grind, saying he is proud to have started building a reputation as a reliable name for the matchmakers at 170 pounds.

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He is also heading into the fight viewing himself as the one with more to lose as opposed to his undefeated foe. The 31-year-old Hasanov is 5-0 and picked up his first UFC win at home in Baku over Eric Nolan, and it’s likely he’ll push Lebosnoyani in the grappling realm. And while Lebosnoyani anticipates a stiff test, he isn’t letting himself get psyched out, either.

“I have to sort of rely on the facts that are on paper and that I have beat tough guys,” he said. “I haven't had any easy fights in my entire career, and I think my opponent, he’s also a tough guy. Undefeated, solid wrestler. I feel like I'm in the I'm in the position where I have something to lose. He doesn't have so much to lose because he's fighting a guy with more experience than him, so I feel like the pressure is on me. I've accepted that, and I know that pressure makes diamonds, so I'm looking forward to shining.”