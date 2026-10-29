Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani Welcomes The Pressure

Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani is heading into his third UFC fight, but he’s already moving and speaking like a veteran in the promotion. The 27-year-old aced his first pair of tests in 2026, beating Phil Rowe and SeokHeyon Ko on the scorecards and accumulating 30 minutes of Octagon time.
As he approaches his next assignment against the undefeated Farman Hasanov at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, Lebosnoyani hopes to parlay that work into his best performance yet.
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“The main thing for me is I've gained a lot of experience in the actual UFC Octagon, and I think that's something that money can't buy,” Lebosnoyani told UFC.com. “You have to earn that, and I've earned that, and on Saturday night, I'm really going to rely on that experience to get my hand raised.”
Proudly working with his squad at Cobra Team out of The Q in Las Vegas, Lebosnoyani said his preparation for Hasanov was his toughest camp to date, and while that is often as cliché an answer as you’ll get during fight week interviews, there’s something in his answer that hints at something more than the usual paces. Lebosnoyani is the type to embrace the grind, saying he is proud to have started building a reputation as a reliable name for the matchmakers at 170 pounds.
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He is also heading into the fight viewing himself as the one with more to lose as opposed to his undefeated foe. The 31-year-old Hasanov is 5-0 and picked up his first UFC win at home in Baku over Eric Nolan, and it’s likely he’ll push Lebosnoyani in the grappling realm. And while Lebosnoyani anticipates a stiff test, he isn’t letting himself get psyched out, either.
“I have to sort of rely on the facts that are on paper and that I have beat tough guys,” he said. “I haven't had any easy fights in my entire career, and I think my opponent, he’s also a tough guy. Undefeated, solid wrestler. I feel like I'm in the I'm in the position where I have something to lose. He doesn't have so much to lose because he's fighting a guy with more experience than him, so I feel like the pressure is on me. I've accepted that, and I know that pressure makes diamonds, so I'm looking forward to shining.”
One thing Lebosnoyani believes he gained in his two trips to the Octagon is accepting the jitters that precede a fight. Whether it was on the regional scene or at a packed-out arena in Houston and Oklahoma City, Lebosnoyani knows enough to know nerves will arrive in the lead-up to the fight, and trusting his work and experience is a comfortable way to shake them.
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As fight week approached, Lebosnoyani was feeling the pre-fight uneasiness mount as well as his desire to get a stoppage win in the Octagon. That’s when the experience kicked in, and he decided to let things fall where they may.
“I just decided to let go of all feelings of winning or losing and just kind of letting go of the rope and trusting that whether I win or lose, it's going to be better for me and my career,” he said. “It's going to make me a better person, better martial artist, and ultimately, that's why I fight — to experience these waves of emotions and to feel this raw sense of reality.”
Few things are as real as a mixed martial arts contest, and collecting a trio of wins inside his first year on the roster sets Lebosnoyani up for even stiffer challenges in the ever-talented welterweight division.
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First things first, though, and that’s the business of getting his hand raised on October 31.
“I think this matchup is definitely geared for me,” he said. “This guy, he's very tough, very talented. He's skilled in a certain area of martial arts, which is his wrestling, so I think he's going to try to wrestle me. Obviously, I think my skill set is very well-rounded. I have grappling, I have striking, and I have the experience.
“I'm definitely not underestimating my opponent by any means. I think (in) a fight, anything can happen, but I do think that I have the skills to get my hand raised.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.