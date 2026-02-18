Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani | The New Kid In Town

Everyone laughed, and the recent Dana White’s Contender Series grad immediately recounted his experience in Las Vegas this fall, where he turned the wrong way out of his dressing room and was asked, “What are you going to do, run through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man?”

To be fair, the APEX is a confusing collection of similar-looking hallways and multiple turns, but Tuesday’s seating miscue was more a function of this being his first time through the UFC Fight Week cycle when he’s the one at the center of things.

Preview The Entire UFC Houston Fight Card Here

“It feels amazing,” he said with a smile, still chuckling from the way things kicked off just a few days ahead of his promotional debut opposite Phil Rowe at Toyota Center here in Houston. “I’ve been a part of a bunch of fight weeks — for Brian Ortega; for Ozzy Diaz, my teammate — so it really is a cool feeling to have it be about me.

“I’m a very selfish person, so this is definitely stroking the ego quite a bit.”