Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani | Performance Over Outcome

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After three rounds, Lebosnoyani landed on the happy side of a split decision verdict, winning his debut to improve to 10-2 and extend his winning streak to five. He described the moment as “surreal” when he returned backstage and admitted to being critical of his efforts in the immediate aftermath, but now, with a little more time and distance from the event, he’s found a little more perspective and appreciation for what he accomplished.

“I think one of the biggest takeaways now that time has passed is that I really am happy and grateful to get a win in the UFC,” offered the thoughtful Hermosa Beach native. “I was really hard on myself after the fight, but getting a win in the UFC is a really difficult thing to do, so looking back on it, I’m grateful for the experience; most of all I’m grateful for getting my hand raised.”

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With the first one out of the way and the result landing on the positive side of the ledger, Lebosnoyani is eager to return this weekend in Oklahoma City, where he’s set to share the Octagon with a fellow Contender Series graduate who turned in a solid rookie campaign of his own last year.

After earning his place on the roster with a win on Season 8 of the annual talent-search series, Ko posted unanimous decision wins over Oban Elliott and Rowe to instantly establish himself as a name to keep an eye on in the welterweight division.

Now, after being forced off February’s UFC Fight Night in Houston with a rib injury, he’s stationed opposite “JPL” in a fascinating clash of emerging names in the 170-pound ranks, and the Californian is once again eager to see how he measures up.