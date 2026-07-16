Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani | Performance Over Outcome

There's a post on Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani’s Instagram page where the emerging welterweight expresses his outlook towards stepping into the cage and competing at the highest level in the sport.
That post sits next to one of him signing in posters Oklahoma City, where he’s set to make his sophomore appearance against SeokHyeon Ko on Saturday.
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It’s not unique to him, but the talented 27-year-old’s words are the best distillation of a growing sentiment and approach that has been spreading throughout the roster in recent years as more and more fighters start to take a healthier, more detached view of what they do for a living.
It reads:
“I think early in my career, I was very outcome-focused and for me, when I focus on that, it puts a lot of unwanted and unneeded pressure on myself,” Lebosnoyani said of the post and the outlook on Wednesday morning, just a few days out from making the walk to the Octagon for a second time. “I trust in God’s plan, and I know that I have checked all my boxes.”
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There’s often a moment of hesitation and doubt when an athlete enters the Octagon for the first time; an instance where they look inward and ponder whether they’re truly capable of hanging with the best in the business.
While most have these moments privately, quietly, Lebosnoyani pondered it openly when he sat down for his pre-fight interview in Houston ahead of his debut against Phil Rowe. He admitted to the nerves and uncertainty; said he couldn’t forecast how things would play out because he had never set foot inside the Octagon before, focusing instead on the importance of being present and taking in the moment.
After three rounds, Lebosnoyani landed on the happy side of a split decision verdict, winning his debut to improve to 10-2 and extend his winning streak to five. He described the moment as “surreal” when he returned backstage and admitted to being critical of his efforts in the immediate aftermath, but now, with a little more time and distance from the event, he’s found a little more perspective and appreciation for what he accomplished.
“I think one of the biggest takeaways now that time has passed is that I really am happy and grateful to get a win in the UFC,” offered the thoughtful Hermosa Beach native. “I was really hard on myself after the fight, but getting a win in the UFC is a really difficult thing to do, so looking back on it, I’m grateful for the experience; most of all I’m grateful for getting my hand raised.”
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With the first one out of the way and the result landing on the positive side of the ledger, Lebosnoyani is eager to return this weekend in Oklahoma City, where he’s set to share the Octagon with a fellow Contender Series graduate who turned in a solid rookie campaign of his own last year.
After earning his place on the roster with a win on Season 8 of the annual talent-search series, Ko posted unanimous decision wins over Oban Elliott and Rowe to instantly establish himself as a name to keep an eye on in the welterweight division.
Now, after being forced off February’s UFC Fight Night in Houston with a rib injury, he’s stationed opposite “JPL” in a fascinating clash of emerging names in the 170-pound ranks, and the Californian is once again eager to see how he measures up.
“I think every fight is another opportunity for me to prove to myself that I am capable of hanging with the best in the world, and I think this fight is another example of that,” began Lebosnoyani, who has earned finishes in eight of his 10 career wins. “It’s a step up in competition, for sure. SeokHyeon Ko having a victory over Phil Rowe, it’s gonna be a good opportunity for me to show my skill set and continue climbing the rankings.
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“I see a very difficult puzzle to figure out; his fighting style is unique,” he continued, offering his assessment of what Ko brings to the table this weekend. “He’s very deceiving in his striking — I think his distance management is going to be a puzzle to figure out and it’s not gonna be something that I’m gonna really get to feel for myself until we’re in there with each other, but I’m confident in my preparation, in my team, and in the game plan for this fight. I’m trusting in that and when I get into the cage, sticking to that while still allowing my skills to shine through as well.
“More than anything, at this point, camp is done, the work is done,” he added with a smile. “I’m really just looking forward to going out there and doing the thing.”
Several things contribute to that eagerness, including the fact that Saturday’s pairing with Ko sets up as a ‘Who advances?’ clash between two of the numerous emerging names currently jockeying for position in the talent-rich welterweight division.
But it’s also because this is Lebosnoyani’s first appearance since shifting his preparations full-time to Las Vegas, where he and the rest of the Cobra Team have begun working at The Q, a recently opened facility in “The Fight Capital of the World” that has pulled in some prominent names and quickly produced solid results inside the Octagon.
“This has been one of the best camps ever,” he began with a smile, detailing the training camp changes. “Working with my head coach Matheus Naccache and our new team at The Q — we’re doing some big things, so I’m really just leaning on that; it gives me a lot of confidence. It takes the pressure off me and honestly puts the pressure on the coaches.
“The Cobra guys are still in the room, we’re all still training together; that’s definitely still there, still feel all the support from them,” continued Lebosnoyani. “This is also the first time I’ve stayed in Vegas for my entire camp. The past times I was going back and forth between Vegas and L.A., so this has been the most locked-in I’ve ever been and I think I felt it in my training in the sense of not putting any existential stress on my body by commuting and just being in Vegas full time.
“I definitely felt it in my training and just the way my body feels,” he added. “I’m excited to see what the sacrifice and the discipline looks like on Saturday night.”
One of the things people tend to miss when athletes like Lebosnoyani speak about being detached from the result and focusing instead on performing to the best of their abilities is that it doesn’t mean they’re not confident in their skills and fully intending to march into the Octagon and leave with their hand raised.
“First off — it’s not ‘If,’ it’s ‘When’ because you know what it’s gonna be on Saturday night,” he said with a laugh before bringing it back to that more holistic foundation and the contributions of everyone around him.
“I feel like so many people have invested so much time, so much energy, so much love and support into me, and when I go out there, I really am fighting for everybody. I’m fighting for myself, but when people invest so much in you, it only fuels me to do my absolute best.
“I’m blessed to have the opportunity, blessed to be a UFC fighter, and if it’s in God’s cards, I’ll get my hand raised, and if not, I know for a fact it will make me a better fighter and propel me forward even more.
“Either way, I’m looking forward to it and I’m at peace for it all.”
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